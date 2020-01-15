State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 4,159.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 49.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Macerich by 69.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 56.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

MAC stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. Macerich Co has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

