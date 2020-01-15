State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.52 Million Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 931.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

AAON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.