State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.54 Million Position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 426,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,776,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,287 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 34.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.