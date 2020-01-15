State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.64 Million Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

