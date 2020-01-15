State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.70 Million Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 258,228 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.62. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

