State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.74 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 206,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 229,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

FBP stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 30.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

