State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 97,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $5,951,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $1,256,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total value of $173,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,651.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,272,350 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.40.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $402.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $202.20 and a one year high of $410.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

