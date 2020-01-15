State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 187 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.26. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $118.25 and a 1-year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.92.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,529,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

