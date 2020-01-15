State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,942 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6,218.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:IVR opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.80 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

