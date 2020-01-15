State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,202 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cadence Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 72,969 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 327,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 508,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,121.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $606,140. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

