State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 375 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,995.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,064. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

NYSE:FN opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

