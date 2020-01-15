State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,569 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the second quarter worth $191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 11.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 622,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 62,302 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 128,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. 56.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

