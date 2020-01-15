State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,505,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chart Industries by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,996,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Chart Industries by 4,881.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.