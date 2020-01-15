State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 87.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,354 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 50,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $626,293.85. Also, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $426,757.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.53.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

