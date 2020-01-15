State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,031,000 after buying an additional 248,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,625,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 161,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.79 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

