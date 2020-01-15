State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $600.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $101,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

