State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $904,262. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

FELE stock opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

