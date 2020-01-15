Steven S. Sintros Sells 750 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UNF stock opened at $212.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.71. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $134.16 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.62 and a 200-day moving average of $198.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,889,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 469.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNF. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

