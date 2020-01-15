STM Group (LON:STM) Shares Down 1.9%

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.34), 20,123 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 29,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of STM Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a market cap of $17.69 million and a PE ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

STM Group Company Profile (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

