Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 13,058 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,088% compared to the average volume of 1,099 call options.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

In other news, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 6,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $51,589.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,671,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 271.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

