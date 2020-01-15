Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 8,712 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 957% compared to the average daily volume of 824 put options.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2,939.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 588,794 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after purchasing an additional 572,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 558,650 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 319,556 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.38. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from to in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

