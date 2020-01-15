Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of SLF opened at $47.84 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 101.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 28,635,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,296,000 after buying an additional 14,428,268 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,753,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,142,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 81.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 923,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,267,000 after buying an additional 415,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 516.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 485,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after buying an additional 406,795 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

