Surevest Inc. Acquires Shares of 790 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,654,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,310,000 after purchasing an additional 196,457 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after buying an additional 554,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,126,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,315,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,327 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $300.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $236.97 and a 1 year high of $301.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

