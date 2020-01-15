Surevest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Surevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average of $113.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

