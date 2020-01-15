Surevest Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Surevest Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,649.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 247,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 32,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 825,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 34,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

