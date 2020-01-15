Surevest Inc. Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Surevest Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $87.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

