Surevest Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

