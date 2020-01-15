Surevest Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Surevest Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,367,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $74,541,000 after acquiring an additional 58,477 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 74.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 45,886 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

