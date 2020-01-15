Surevest Inc. Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

