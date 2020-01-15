SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.90

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 631177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $32,392.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,808 shares of company stock worth $1,309,842. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVMK by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth $220,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

