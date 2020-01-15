Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.55 and a 1-year high of $150.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

