Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114.22 ($1.50).

TALK opened at GBX 115 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.10.

In related news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 1,000,000 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

