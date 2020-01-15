Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,075 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,199,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 261,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,769 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,742,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,682,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 236,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,747 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

