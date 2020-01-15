Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 212 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $130.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $130.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

