Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 302 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

