Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 9,596 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.