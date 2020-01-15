Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $412,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,073.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3476 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

