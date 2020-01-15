Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,414,000 after buying an additional 2,348,895 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,983,000 after buying an additional 156,571 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 787,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,422,000 after buying an additional 88,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 754,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 751,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,805,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

