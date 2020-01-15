Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.88.

BA opened at $332.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.40 and its 200 day moving average is $354.34. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $319.55 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.