Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

