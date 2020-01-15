Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Takes $671,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,473,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,809,804,000 after acquiring an additional 176,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,824,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,185 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,843,000 after acquiring an additional 129,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,581,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $129.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $123,132.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,875.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

