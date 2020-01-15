TD Securities Upgrades Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GAPFF stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Gold Reserve has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions. The Coalitions segment invests in Club Premier, a Mexican coalition loyalty program; and BIG Loyalty, AirAsia's loyalty program.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.