TECSYS (TSE:TCS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.92 and last traded at C$21.86, approximately 6,564 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 6,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.53.

TCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$18.00 target price on shares of TECSYS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of TECSYS from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of TECSYS from C$18.00 to C$22.25 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of TECSYS from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $287.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1,375.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.88.

TECSYS (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$26.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TECSYS Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

