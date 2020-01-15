TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 756,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 141,183 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,711,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TEGNA by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TEGNA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TGNA. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.