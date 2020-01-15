Tenet Healthcare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 8,859 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,071% compared to the average daily volume of 408 call options.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.