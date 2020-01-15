The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

LON:PEBB opened at GBX 135 ($1.78) on Monday. The Pebble Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118.50 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.84).

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

In other news, insider Yvonne Monaghan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($24,861.88).

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group Plc provides various products, services, and technology for the promotional products industry in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company operates through two businesses, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The Brand Addition business provides various products to global brands. It utilizes the network to source and deliver promotional product solutions to support the marketing efforts of its clients who operate in various sectors, which include health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.