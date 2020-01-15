Thomas John Dietz Purchases 4,000 Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $357.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIGR. Gilford Securities started coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

