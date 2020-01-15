Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $178.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.01 and a twelve month high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

