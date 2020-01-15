Tiaa Fsb Buys 1,100 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.84 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.