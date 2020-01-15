Tiaa Fsb Buys 700 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,578 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average of $121.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $96.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura upped their price objective on American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

